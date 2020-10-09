Kingdom Come: Deliverance is getting a live-action adaptation

Kingdom Come: Deliverance developer Warhorse Studios is producing a live-action adaptation of its historical RPG. According to Variety, the Czech studio is working with former Netflix exec Erik Barmack on the project.

It's currently unclear whether the project will be a film or a TV series, but we do know that Barmack will be working with Warhorse CEO Martin Frývaldský to produce. The pair are currently reaching out to writers and directors to collaborate with.

Barmack, who has recently signed a deal with Sega and its Yakuza franchise, says that Kingdom Come, set in 14th-century Bohemia, offers a world that is "locally relevant, but with a regional and global popularity" that he hopes will resonate with streaming services, suggesting a cinema release isn't necessarily on the cards, even if the project results in a film.

The Witcher may have played a significant part in the project's inception. Barmack says that "it's especially interesting that video games with heavy narrative, like The Witcher and Kingdom Come: Deliverance are uniquely adaptable, and local but global all at once." The two franchises have a fair amount in common - both drawing heavily from central European tradition, despite the former's fantasy setting - and it seems likely that Netflix's success will have helped inspire this latest adaptation.

Whatever shape the project takes, however, it's likely to be some way off, especially if Barmack and Frývaldský are only just reaching out to writers. Given that the game itself released more than two years ago, that could mean that some interest has waned, but given Geralt and co were forced to wait four years for their adaptation after the release of The Witcher 3, perhaps that won't be too big a problem.

