Killers of the Flower Moon trailer shows the scope of Martin Scorsese's powerful epic

The main trailer for Martin Scorsese's highly anticipated Killers of the Flower Moon has arrived, and it teases an epic western drama.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone are all in action in the new trailer, which gives us a hint at the fraught situation at the heart of Killers of the Flower Moon. The film is based on David Grann’s book of the same name about the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation.

Set in 1920s Oklahoma, it tells the story of the brutal crimes which came to be called the Reign of Terror. The trailer shows a community manipulated and extorted by white interlopers who've turned to murder. Meanwhile, DiCaprio's Ernest Burkhart and Gladstone's Mollie Kyle are at its heart, navigating an improbable romance amid growing violence. The movie also stars Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser, and John Lithgow.

This is the second trailer we've had of the upcoming film, after a teaser arrived back in May. That gave us our first look at the cast of the powerful historical epic, and ended with the chilling question, "Can you find the wolves in this picture?".

Early reviews from Cannes Film Festival praised it as one of Scorsese's best. The five-star Total Film review called it a "rich, 206-minute, multi-layered epic" that's "worth every second".

Killers of the Flower Moon will be in cinemas from October 20 before streaming globally on Apple TV Plus. For what else is out this year, check out our guide to upcoming movies.