Keanu Reeves' Reddit 'Ask Me Anything' is just as wholesome as you’d expect

Keanu Reeves recently took part in a Reddit ‘Ask Me Anything’ (AMA) event. From a Constantine 2 update to the name of his first pet, it was full of gems and just as wholesome as you’d expect from the legendarily sweet John Wick actor.

On a Constantine sequel, which was seemingly still going ahead as of February this year, Reeves said (opens in new tab) he hopes to see the project made and had spoken to DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn about the project.

Reeves also detailed some of the gifts he kept with him from his various productions over the years. He said (opens in new tab): "the watch and wedding ring from John Wick, a sword from 47 Ronin, and the first red pill that the Wachowski’s ever gave me."

Reeves also reveals some – OK, several – of the favorite movies he’s worked on. He namechecks (opens in new tab) "River’s Edge, Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Matrix trilogy, The Devil’s Advocate, A Scanner Darkly, My Own Private Idaho, Point Break, and John Wick."

He also found time to boost his internet cred further by telling one user to “be excellent”, echoing his catchphrase in Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure. He ended the AMA, which you can read in full here (opens in new tab), with a sign off that’s chicken soup for the soul.

"Thanks everyone for spending some time with me…it was cool to chat with you and hopefully we can chat again down the road…have a good day, good days - all my best, warm regards, Keanu," he wrote (opens in new tab).

Oh, and Reeves’ first pet as a five-year-old? Carrot the guinea pig. You’re welcome.

Next up, Reeves stars in John Wick 4 – appearing opposite Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, Rina Sawayama, and Hiroyuki Sanada. It’s set for release on March 24. For more on what’s coming to cinemas in 2023, check out our guide to movie release dates.