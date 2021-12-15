Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss jumped off a 46 story building "19, 20 times" for Matrix 4

The Matrix franchise is well-known for its incredible action scenes, and it sounds like we're in for another treat when the fourth installment arrives – Keanu Reeves has described jumping off a 46 story building for the film.

Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are back in the fourquel as their characters Neo and Trinity, and it seems the duo are going to be taking a literal leap of faith together.

"Jump off a building," Reeves told Stephen Colbert, when asked about the wildest thing he did for The Matrix Resurrections. "I'm going to guess around 46 stories," the actor added.

"Because it's [director] Lana Wachowski and it's The Matrix, and you need natural light, and you want to do it real. I mean, there's wires," Reeves explained, when Colbert asked why they didn't go digital. "Carrie-Anne and I grabbed hands, and we leapt off a building."

As for how many times he jumped, Reeves said: "We wanted to do it in the perfect light in the morning, and so we did it, I would say, around 19, 20 times over the course of two days." Dealing with nerves was no problem, either. "After the first time, you can't think of the fear," Reeves commented. "You have to not block it, but deal with it, absorb it, and then just be there, and do. And that's what we did."

The Matrix Resurrections' trailers have so far revealed motorbike chases and tons of hand-to-hand action (Neo still knows kung fu, after all), so we can expect some serious thrills when the film releases this December 22 in theaters and on HBO Max in the US.

