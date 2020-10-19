Look inside US Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris' comic book biography

Publisher TidalWave is continuing its Female Force series of biographical comic books about important women with a biography of current United States Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris, running mate of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Now, TidalWave has released a set of interior preview pages from the 22-page comic book by artist Juan Burgos.

(Image credit: TidalWave)

"Kamala Devi Harris is only the second African-American and first Asian-American Senator from the state of California. A lawyer, prosecutor, and former attorney general, Harris has devoted herself to bettering the lives of her constituents while focusing on social issues that help minorities and women," reads TidalWave's announcement.

"Full of grit and determination, her no-nonsense approach and bi-racial heritage have made her a popular member of the Democratic party. She is now presidential candidate Joe Biden’s running mate."

Female Force: Kamala Harris is created by writer Michael Frizzell and artist Juan Burgos. A special hardcover edition will also be released featuring a cover from artist Dave Ryan.

"We believe that it is important for readers to have inspiring role models, to learn about extraordinary individuals that have overcome challenges to make a difference in the world," states Female Force creator Darren G. Davis.

"We wanted to showcase the strong women in today’s society that have inspired generations and shaped the culture of today," he continues. "Kids and adults alike can look up to these women as great role models. One of the coolest things about the comic books is that we found schools using them for reluctant readers."

"I enjoyed working on this comic. As a public figure, Kamala Harris is a fascinating person. Her historic nomination is a natural progression of her talent as a politician. It will be fascinating to see what happens next. Love her or not, her placement on the ballot is groundbreaking," states writer Michael Frizell.

"The Kamala Harris comic book helps readers in their connection to the main character on a personal level that the news, for its nature, set distance. Due to that, the goal of this project is to tell people details that most of them previously knew but couldn't feel related to their lives," adds artist Juan Burgos.

Female Force: Kamala Harris is due out October 21. Here's a gallery of interior images:

