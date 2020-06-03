Just Mercy, a film about systemic racism, is now available to watch for free

Just Mercy, a 2019 film starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx based on the real-life story of a black man wrongly accused of murder, is now free to watch.

Just Mercy is, perhaps, more timely than ever. Jordan plays Harvard law graduate Bryan Stevenson, who becomes involved in a case that sees Jamie Foxx’s character, Walter McMillan, falsely accused of the murder of a white woman in 1986.

Warner Bros. has released a statement on its decision to release the film for free for the entirety of June. Here it is in full:

“We believe in the power of story. Our film Just Mercy, based on the life work of civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson, is one resource we can humbly offer to those who are interested in learning more about the systemic racism that plagues our society.

"For the month of June, Just Mercy will be available to rent for free across digital platforms in the US.

"To actively be part of the change our country is so desperately seeking, we encourage you to learn more about our past and the countless injustices that have led us to where we are today.

"Thank you to the artists, storytellers and advocates who helped make this film happen. Watch with your friends, families, and allies. For further information on Bryan Stevenson and his work at the Equal Justice Initiative please visit EJI.org.”

On the UK side of things, Just Mercy is currently only available for free to rent on Amazon as of writing. The likes of YouTube, iTunes, and Google Play are still charging £4.99. We have reached out to Warner Bros. for comment.