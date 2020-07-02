Jump Rope Challenge free update adds costumes of classic Nintendo characters and new backgrounds

Nintendo has released a free update for its fitness game Jump Rope Challenge, which is available to download from today.

The update adds a whole variety of adorable costumes of Nintendo characters for the bunny rabbit character to dress up in, including the likes of both Inklings, Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Bowser, Toad, Wario, Isabelle, Link, Samus, and the Arcade Bunny.

Along with the new costumes you can conquer the jump rope challenge in, the update also adds new backgrounds. The backgrounds change at random each day, so you'll have to keep up with the daily challenge to see what new ones have been added. You also now have the ability to perform the double-under move with your virtual Joy-Con jump rope.

A free update for #JumpRopeChallenge is now available, adding new costumes, backgrounds and even the ability to double-under!

Jump Rope Challenge was released just last month as a surprise free Switch game from Nintendo. As the name of the game suggests, it challenges you to try and do 100 jump ropes each day and see if you can keep it up for as many days in a row as you can. Up to two players can try out the challenge, so you can see if you and a pal can beat your highest score.

By detaching the Joy-Cons from the Switch, and holding one in each hand, the controllers essentially become the handles of a virtual jump rope. The game first launched with a handful of different outfits you could change into, but you can beat jumping around dressed as Toad or Samus, right?

Created by a small team of Nintendo developers who created the Switch game from home in a bid to create a fun, simple game that encourages movement indoors, Jump Rope Challenge will be available for free through to September 30, 2020.

