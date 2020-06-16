Jump Rope Challenge is a free Switch game that encourages you to take exercise breaks

Jump Rope Challenge is a surprise free Switch game that has launched today.

To get it, simply head to the eShop on your Switch or grab it from Nintendo's online store.



As you'd expect from the title, it's got a simple premise: Can you jump rope 100 times in a day? Don't worry if you don't have a rope to hand, as the game only requires you to use your Joy-Cons, with an adorable on-screen rabbit mirroring your movements.

The game records how many times you've jumped in a day and tracks it, encouraging you to return daily to see if you can beat your personal records. On top of that, two players can take the challenge, with each holding a Joy-Con and the game tracking your jumps.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

According to the product listing on the Nintendo eShop, "Jump Rope Challenge was created by a small group of Nintendo developers at home, to encourage exercise breaks at home." We can imagine that they, like us, needed just a little extra motivation to keep their exercise routine up and this is a handy way of doing just that.

Don't worry, if you live in a flat with people underneath or just on super squeaky floorboards, the game will monitor movements from bending your knees or moving your arms, so you can get in an exercise break without annoying your neighbours.

It's not the first fitness game from Nintendo in recent months, with last year's Ring Fit Adventure also opening up home exercise for Switch owners. Still, whether you have Ring Fit or not, how could you not want to skip along with those cute bunnies?

