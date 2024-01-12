JPRG fans rejoice as two classic GBA games are reborn on Nintendo Switch Online

Old-school JRPG fans are celebrating after Nintendo announced that Golden Sun and its sequel are coming to Nintendo Switch Online on January 17.

Revealed earlier today, January 12, there's just five days to go before Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age come to Nintendo Switch Online via the Expansion Pack. The first originally launched over 20 years ago for the Game Boy Advance in 2001, with the sequel coming just one year later in 2002.

Two epic adventures dawn…Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age are coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 1/17! pic.twitter.com/d3Y5Lx5RX0January 12, 2024 See more

This has seen a lot of positive responses from older gamers around the word. "Is it still Christmas!??!" wrote actor and game developer Abubakar Salim on Twitter. "It's time to party with the wise one like it's 2001, Golden Gun sun is back boys get out your pan flutes," wrote another Twitter user, paired with pictures of Golden Sun characters wearing party hats. "Shout out to all the Golden Sun fans who can finally play Golden Sun for the first time," added another Twitter user in an admittedly pretty funny comment.

If you don't know much about the pair of adored games, they follow protagonist Isaac and his friend as they venture into the world of Weyward. It's their mission to stop a bunch of villains from releasing a power called "Alchemy" into the wider world. The Lost Age actually follows several surviving characters from this group of villains, instead of just Isaac and company.

These days, developer Camelot Software Planning isn't making RPGs like it used to. The studio actually focuses on sports games nowadays, having put out Mario Golf: Super Rush, Mario Tennis Aces, and Mario Sports Superstars for the Nintendo Switch. Its last game that wasn't a sports spin-off was Golden Sun: Dark Dawn, all the way back in 2010.

Check out our guide to all the upcoming Switch games to see what other exclusives Nintendo has planned to launch throughout the year.