Josh Brolin on almost playing Batman in Batman v Superman: "That would have been a fun deal"

Josh Brolin has spoken out about almost being cast as Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

The actor – who was in consideration for an older take on the Dark Knight before Ben Affleck ultimately got the gig – said on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast that he was game but, ultimately, was out of his hands.

"That was interesting to me. That was [director Zack Snyder’s] decision. That wasn't my decision," Brolin said.

Batman seemingly appealed to Brolin’s all-or-nothing risk-taking style. He explained, "Because something that is set up to not work at all or to work flyingly, I like those odds. I like playing with those odds. I'm like, 'Am I the guy who's gonna make it all fail?'" Brolin also said his version of Batman would have been "older [and] more raspy."

However, he isn’t ruling out putting on the cape and cowl down the line. He joked: "Honestly, that would have been a fun deal and maybe I'll do it one day when I'm 80."

For now, the Bat-space is a little bit crowded. Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader proved a box office success in The Batman. The man who took the baton from Brolin – Ben Affleck – is also set to appear alongside fellow cinematic Batman actor Michael Keaton in The Flash. The DC movie, starring Ezra Miller as the Scarlet Speedster, has recently been delayed – and is now dated for June 23, 2023. For more on DC’s upcoming slate, be sure to check out our guide to new superhero movies.