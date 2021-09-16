Jon Bernthal says The Sopranos fans should expect something "different" from The Many Saints of Newark

The Many Saints of Newark star Jon Bernthal has spoken about the upcoming Sopranos prequel, cautioning fans to expect something a little different to the hit HBO series.

"I will say that’s different," Bernthal said during an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers (via The Hollywood Reporter ). "I think people are going to go in expecting The Sopranos – it’s not that. I think that it was very smart that they set it in the past and it’s a genuine prequel. You will see that when [David Chase] was writing this show, he clearly understood the full history of who these characters were. And for the real super-fans, I think it is going to be so much fun."

The Many Saints of Newark follows the teenage years of Tony Soprano, played by Michael Gandolfini. Directed by The Sopranos director Alan Taylor, the movie also stars Ray Liotta, Leslie Odom Jr., and Vera Farmiga. Bernthal is playing Johnny Soprano, Tony's father, in the prequel.

Bernthal also voiced praise for Gandolfini Jr., saying he was particularly impressed with the way he took on the role made famous by his late father, adding: "What Michael Gandolfini does in this movie and to be a part of his journey... I just feel really honored that I get to walk alongside him. I think he approached it with courage and real dedication."