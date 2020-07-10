Joker War ends and Grifter returns with DC’s October Batman solicitations

DC has released an early look at the solicitations for its October Batman titles, including the wrap-up and aftermath of the current 'Joker War' storyline, which pits the Caped Crusader against his arch-nemesis the Clown Prince of Crime in a conflict that writer James Tynion IV will change Batman's relationship to Gotham forever.

Of note in the solicitations, WildStorm's Grifter returns to Gotham City after primarily being absent from the DC Universe since the onset of the 'Rebirth' era. Grifter was incorporated into the DC Universe proper during the 'New 52' era, playing a key role in the weekly series Future's End.

Here are DC's solicitations for Batman #100, Detective Comics #1028, and Batman #101 and a gallery of all the covers and images below:

Batman #100

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art and wraparound cover by JORGE JIMENEZ, GUILLEM MARCH, CARLO PAGULAYAN and DANNY MIKI

Card stock variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 card stock variant cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

On sale OCTOBER 6, 2020

In this extra-sized finale issue, "The Joker War" comes to a city-shattering conclusion as Batman battles The Joker in a brutal, no-holds-barred final duel! This is a fight 80 years in the making, and its outcome won't just change Batman's life—it will change Gotham City for years to come!

Detective Comics #1028

(Image credit: DC)

Written by PETER J. TOMASI

Art by NICOLA SCOTT

Cover by KENNETH ROCAFORT

Card stock variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

On sale OCTOBER 13, 2020

Spinning out of the events of "The Joker War" and Detective Comics #1027 comes a tale of the beginning of the end for Gotham City’s status quo. With tensions flaring and a new mayoral candidate making his anti-masked hero agenda known to the city, Batman and his allies are stretched thin to keep the peace. But just as things couldn’t look any worse, a string of gruesome murders has left a trail of the most corrupt in Gotham City losing their heads...literally. If Batman doesn’t quickly find the killer— the Dark Knight will be next.

Batman #101

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art and cover by GUILLEM MARCH

Batman/Grifter card stock variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 Grifter card stock variant cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

On sale OCTOBER 20, 2020

A new day dawns in Gotham City, and the horrific aftermath of "The Joker War" is only starting to unfold…how has The Joker’s rampage affected the citizens of the city? What legacy did the Clown Prince of Crime leave, and how it will hit the Dark Knight? And why does Cole Cash—a.k.a.—Grifter, now work for Lucius Fox?!