John Woo's new dialogue-less action movie starts filming

John Woo's next movie, Silent Night, has started filming, the filmmaker has revealed. The Hong Kong director shared a photo on Instagram with the caption: "First day of shooting SILENT NIGHT, starring @joelkinnaman."

The movie, which will see Joel Kinnaman play a normal father who heads into the underworld to avenge his young son’s death, won't include any dialogue – it'll be anything but silent, though, with plenty of action. John Wick’s Basil Iwanyk is on board as a producer and no other actors have been announced yet.

This is Woo's first Hollywood movie since 2003's Paycheck, a sci-fi action movie based on the Philip K. Dick short story of the same name starring Ben Affleck, Uma Thurman, and Michael C. Hall. Woo has directed other American movies like Face/Off, starring John Travolta and Nicolas Cage, and Mission: Impossible 2, but the Hong Kong filmmaker is best known for making actioners in his home country, including A Better Tomorrow, The Killer, and Bullet in the Head.

Kinnaman, meanwhile, was last seen on the big screen as Rick Flag in The Suicide Squad , a role he also played in 2016's Suicide Squad . He also recently had roles in the TV shows In Treatment and For All Mankind, as well as playing the lead role in the award-winning crime drama The Killing.