The John Wick franchise has crossed $1 billion worldwide

The John Wick franchise has crossed the $1 billion mark worldwide.

The franchise's Twitter account broke the news, sharing a picture of Keanu Reeves's Wick looking at his dog. "All because of a puppy. The John Wick franchise has officially passed $1 billion worldwide," reads the caption.

Of course, if you've seen any of the Wick movies, you'll know that adorable little puppy is the catalyst for four films' worth of carnage. The first John Wick movie is a fairly straightforward tale about an assassin out to avenge his pup's murder, but the following movies dive deeper and deeper into the complex mythology of the Wick-verse.

John Wick 4 is the most recently released installment in the franchise, thought to be bringing the mainline movies to a close – though whether that is actually the case remains to be seen as Lionsgate would like more movies. A spin-off film starring Ana de Armas, titled Ballerina, is in the works; it will feature a cameo from Reeves as Wick.

A TV show titled The Continental is also coming this year about a young Winston, played by Ian McShane in the movies and Colin Woodell in the series.

You'll be able to catch up on the franchise from the comfort of your own home very soon, too, with John Wick 4 arriving on digital release on May 23 in the US and May 29 in the UK.

