JJJ and Peter are in hell .... we mean Limbo in Amazing Spider-Man #17

A lot is going on in the opening pages of Amazing Spider-Man #17, the latest chapter in the Dark Web crossover by writer Zeb Wells, artists Ed McGuiness, Cliff Rathburn, and Marcio Menyz, and letterer Joe Caramagna.

First, Peter Parker, J. Jonah Jameson, and Robbie Robertson find themselves in the demonic Limbo (the Goblin Queen's home turf) after being sent there by Ben Reilly AKA Chasm last issue.

Amazing Spider-Man #17 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Demons in Limbo seem to be old-school Daily Bugle fans and want to see a live-action recreation of the good 'ole days when JJJ would demand Peter go find pictures of Spider-Man, but they make him demand "tasty pics of Spider-Man."

"Tasty pics" seem to have a different connotation in Limbo than it does on Earth in 2023 (or maybe it doesn't) but either way ... Ewww!

Elsewhere, it seems Goblin Queen and Chasm's partnership is a tenuous one, but it's being held together enough for Ben to reveal his latest way to torture Peter, the Insidious Six, a team of demons fashioned to resemble the Spider-Man rogues' gallery team the Sinister Six, including (wait for it...) Doctor Octoball, The Grave Goblin, Kraken the Hunter, Lizzaro, Gorepion, and Rhiceratops.

Check out the preview:

Dark Web is a Spider-Man-X-Men crossover with the first full-on clash between Peter and his clone Ben Reilly, who once took Peter's place as Spidey but is now a villain known as Chasm. Chasm has teamed up with his fellow clone Madelyne Pryor AKA the Goblin Queen, leader of the Hellish dimension Limbo, to steal the souls of Peter and Jean Grey, from whom Madelyne Pryor is cloned, to make themselves the "true" versions of their progenitors.

So far Dark Web has involved an evil Christmas tree covered in demon poop, new superpowers for Mary Jane Watson, and the climactic tale of Norman Osborn trying not to go "Goblin Mode" as the forces of Limbo take over New York City.

There's a lot more to the story, and you can get caught up with our rundown of everything you need to know about Spider-Man/X-Men: Dark Web.

Amazing Spider-Man #17 goes on sale January 11.

Stay up to date on all the new Spider-Man comics Marvel has planned.