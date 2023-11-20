Jennifer Walters and Hulk have some issues to work out in Sensational She-Hulk #2

Jennifer Walters is back to her classic title in The Sensational She-Hulk, and in issue #2, she's coming face-to-face with her cousin Bruce Banner, the Hulk. Or, as his Hulk persona is insisting in a new preview of interior pages from Sensational She-Hulk #2, "NOT Banner."

That's not all that's in the pages from Sensational She-Hulk #2 by writer Rainbow Rowell, artist Andres Genolet, color artist Dee Cunniffe, and letterer Joe Caramagna, as Jenn and Hulk try to work out their ever evolving family issues.

In this case, it's Jenn trying to talk some sense into the Hulk, who seems to be doing all he can to avoid her (probably cause he's been going through some issues with big, bad monsters in his own title). That's a bit of a change for Jenn, who has only recently managed to balance her own human and Hulked-out side after a few years of rampaging.

Here's the gallery of pages:

"INCREDIBLE AND SENSATIONAL! The Incredible Hulk comes for his cousin, and it's not a social call!" reads Marvel's official solicitation for Sensational She-Hulk #2. "Both Hulk books collide! What villain is brave enough to bait the two strongest heroes (one with way better hair) of the Marvel Universe?! PLUS: In honor of Native/Indigenous Heritage Month, the Best Friend of the Marvel Universe and She-Hulk's ex-boyfriend Wyatt Wingfoot makes his triumphant return in a bonus story!"

Who is the mysterious villain being hinted at? We'll have to find out when Sensational She-Hulk #2 goes on sale on November 22.

