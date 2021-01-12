Jane Foster returns to the spotlight in The Mighty Valkyries title

Marvel's King in Black: Return of the Valkyries creative team of writers Jason Aaron and Torunn Grønbekk will unite with that series' cover artist Mattia de lulis for a new five-issue limited series titled The Mighty Valkyries.

The Mighty Valkyries will center on the reborn group of Valkyries organized by Jane Foster in King in Black: Return of the Valkyries – specifically Jane herself, and the mysterious new character known as the first of the Valkyries who made her debut in Return of the Valkyries #1. In the new title, Loki will set Jane and her allies on a mysterious quest.

"Jane Foster believed she was the only Valkyrie left – but the fight against Knull, the King in Black, proved her wrong," reads Marvel's official synopsis for The Mighty Valkyries #1. "Now the Valkyries must redefine their roles in a changing world – and Asgard's not going to make it easy."

"When Loki comes to Jane with rumors of a beast stalking the souls of Midgard, she leaps into action along with the mysterious new Valkyrie who just made her highly-anticipated debut in King in Black: Return of the Valkyries #1," it continues. "But does Jane's new ally have other priorities? Years ago, this ancient warrior made a promise to a woman she loved. And now, it's time for her to follow through."

Co-writer Jason Aaron previously set the stage for the new Valkyrie with Newsarama, saying "I don't know exactly how much I can say about the new character. We've shown the preview images, but outside that she's someone we haven't seen in Marvel Comics before, but I think there will be things about her people recognize."

Now, co-writer Torunn Grønbekk weighs in with Marvel's announcement of The Mighty Valkyries, offering some perspective on what's to come.

"This story is big, cosmic, and mythical. The wolves are let loose, an old god is back, and life is finding its way into Hel," she explains. "People are dying on Midgard, and even Loki has a part to play (which is rarely a good sign for, well, anyone but Loki)."

"Though our Valkyries begin the journey in two different galaxies, their paths soon meet," she continues. "But there are twists and turns in their way, and nothing and no-one is quite what they seem. They will have to ask the right questions and make hard choices before they can unravel the mystery they both find themselves in."

"I could say that it's a story about ancient magic, dying worlds, talking horses, and forgotten forces, and while that would all be true, it's also about finding [sic] back to life — after loss, illness, stagnation, and imprisonment."

Here's a gallery of interior pages from The Mighty Valkyries #1.

Grønbekk also spoke about returning to Valkyrie after working on the previous Jane Foster: Valkyrie title.

"And, look, I've never been more excited about a book. Writing Jane is always a joy, and the newest Valkyrie (or the oldest, if you will!) is proving herself a bad-ass delight," she states.

"Mattia De lulis is taking every opportunity to show that he's not only a brilliant artist but a masterful storyteller, and I'm in awe of the work he's doing on these pages. This book feels very much like a labor of love, and I'm so thrilled we finally get to share it with the world!"

The Mighty Valkyrie #1 is due out in April. Watch for Marvel's full April 2021 solicitations later this month on Newsarama.

