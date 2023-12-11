James Wan teases his return to horror after Aquaman 2

James Wan wants to go return to his roots. The director, who made his name in the horror genre, has hinted that he wants to make another scary movie after his latest film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

"You know, I have a tendency to want to go back and forth," he told Collider . "So, whenever I make a smaller film, I wanna go and make a big film. Whenever I'm doing a big one, I'm like, 'Oh, I wanna go and do a smaller film,' and when I do my smaller films, it tends to be a horror film. So, you know, I feel like the itch for horror is potentially calling, but we'll see."

Despite a host of producing credits, the only horror movies that Wan has directed in the past decade were 2021's Malignant and 2016's The Conjuring 2. Instead, he's tried his hand at helming blockbusters like Furious 7 and Aquaman.

After making his directorial debut in 2004 with the first Saw movie – and launching a franchise in the process – Wan also created the Insidious and The Conjuring series. He's a producer on a couple of upcoming horror releases, too, including Night Swim, starring Wyatt Russell and The Banshees of Inisherin's Kerry Condon, and a new adaptation of Salem's Lot from It screenwriter Gary Dauberman.

Next up for Wan, though, is Aquaman 2, AKA Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which sees Jason Momoa return as Arthur Curry alongside Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Dolph Lundgren.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom arrives on the big screen on December 20 in the UK and December 22 in the US. In the meantime, refresh your memory on what's to come in the DCU with our guide to the DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.