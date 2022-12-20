James Cameron says another Terminator sequel is being discussed

James Cameron revealed that another installment in the Terminator franchise is currently being discussed.

"If I were to do another ‘Terminator’ film and maybe try to launch that franchise again, which is in discussion, but nothing has been decided, I would make it much more about the AI side of it than bad robots gone crazy," Cameron revealed on the SmartLess podcast (opens in new tab), hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett.

The comment comes just days after Cameron opened up about Terminator: Dark Fate, which was both a critical and commercial failure. The sixth installment in the Terminator franchise, directed by Tim Miller, brought back stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, but lost over $122.6 million at the box office and effectively canceled any plans for future Terminator films.

"I think what happened is I think the movie could have survived having Linda in it, I think it could have survived having Arnold in it, but when you put Linda and Arnold in it and then, you know, she’s 60-something, he’s 70-something, all of a sudden it wasn’t your Terminator movie, it wasn’t even your dad’s Terminator movie, it was your granddad’s Terminator movie," the filmmaker explained.

Though there is no official word on whether or not a seventh Terminator film will enter production, an anime series based on the Terminator franchise is in the works at Netflix.

