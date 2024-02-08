James Cameron and Paul Rudd have teamed up for a documentary about "the most mysterious creatures on Earth"

James Cameron and Paul Rudd have teamed up for a new documentary series about a mysterious underwater creature.

That series is Secrets of the Octopus, which follows on the heels of Secrets of the Whales (narrated by Sigourney Weaver) and Secrets of the Elephants (narrated by Natalie Portman).

Rudd will narrate the new show, which is coming from National Geographic and executive producer Cameron. Cameron, of course, is both a film director and an undersea explorer, and he's actually National Geographic's explorer-at-large.

"They're the most mysterious creatures on Earth," Rudd says in the documentary series' trailer. "They're masterminds. Shapeshifters. They're just so incredibly alien, and yet more like us than we ever could've imagined."

"It's been an incredible journey learning about these mysterious creatures and their interconnected lives. I can't imagine audiences won't be as blown away with the secret lives of octopuses as I was working on this series," Rudd said in a statement (H/T Variety). "If you're going to dive deep into natural history, you have to do it with National Geographic. I'm thrilled to be working with James Cameron and the Nat Geo team to deepen our connection with the ocean and all of its creatures and curiosities."

The series will consist of three parts, and it will premiere this April 21 on National Geographic. It will then be available to watch on Disney Plus and Hulu the following day. If you're looking for more nature documentaries, the good news is that Secrets of the Bees and Secrets of the Penguins are also on the way.

In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best Netflix documentaries.