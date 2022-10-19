Jace Fox fights Sinestro in I Am Batman #15

Jace Fox is about to face off against his first real supervillain, Sinestro, and DC has released a first look at how he handles it in I Am Batman #15.

Written by John Ridley, drawn by Karl Mostert, colored by Romulo Fajardo Jr., and lettered by Troy Peteri, I Am Batman #15 picks up right where issue #14 leaves off after Jace has severely beaten NYPD Detective Whitaker... or has he?

On the final page of I Am Batman #14, Detective Whitaker's eyes glow yellow, just like Sinestro's. Jace will have to figure out what's real and what's not, and the stakes are only getting bigger.

Even though Jace told Jon Kent he wouldn't join the new Justice League at the start of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, the solicitation text for I Am Batman #15 indicates a change of heart: "But as Deathstroke and the Legion of Doom hunt the heroes of the DCU Jace learns the hard way that there are some fights from which Batman cannot run, and the only thing he has to fear… is fear itself!"

Plus, we have confirmation from Dark Crisis architect Joshua Williamson that Jace will appear in the event series in issue #6.

"This is our big Multiverse fight issue. This is everybody on the battlefield at the same time, all fighting [in the] issue. We definitely have really big emotional moments with the cast and Jon, Jace, and Yara have some really big moments," Williamson tells Newsarama.

Sounds like Jace is definitely joining the battle for Earth-0/Prime, and whatever happens in I Am Batman #15 may push him to it. Check out a preview below.

I Am Batman #15 will be available November 8.

Don't miss all the new Batman comics, graphic novels, and collections from DC in 2022 (and 2023).