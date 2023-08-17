It's Johnny Vs. Johnny as Human Torch and Ghost Rider clash in Contest of Chaos

Marvel's Contest of Chaos tournament is heating up, with the hero-vs-hero competition rolling into Fantastic Four Annual #1 with a clash between two of Marvel's most fiery heroes: Johnny Storm and Johnny Blaze.

The battle of the Johnnys is part of the aforementioned Contest of Chaos story, in which the sinister witch Agatha Harkness has set up a tournament of superheroes. This chapter is created by writer Ryan North, artist Alan Robinson, colorist Guru-eFX, and letterer Joe Caramagna.

We've got an advance look at Fantastic Four Annual #1, in which the two Johnnys are drawn into the conflict, throwing the first blows of the fight with no super powers necessary.

"The Fantastic Four is drawn into the mayhem when the Human Torch is pitted against Johnny Blaze, the Ghost Rider! It's flame versus hellfire when the two heroes face off - but who will emerge victorious?!" reads Marvel's official description of Fantastic Four Annual #1. "Plus: More of Agatha Harkness's plan is revealed - along with those determined to stop her!"

Fans of Marvel Studios' Disney Plus streaming series WandaVision will remember Agatha as the magically musical villain of the show played by Kathryn Hahn, who has been tapped for her own spin-off series.

Contest of Chaos involves Agatha engineering a whole series of superhero conflicts as part of her plans to master Chaos Magic, a specific type of magic in the Marvel Universe (not related to the real world concept of chaos magic) that is tied to the demon Chthon.

Fantastic Four Annual #1 goes on sale August 23.

