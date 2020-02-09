It looks like Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue will drop on Xbox One soon

The premature posting of an update on the Microsoft Store has revealed Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue is coming to Xbox One later this month.

Though the information was only live for a few moments before it was deleted again, Gematsu caught the store listing long enough to catch that the game – which was originally released on PlayStation 4 in 2017 – is set to release on Xbox One on February 18, 2020.

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue includes a full HD remaster of Kingdom Hearts HD Dream Drop Distance, playable episode Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep, and Kingdom Hearts χ [chi] Back Cover, an HD movie. Right now, we're unclear on pricing, but given the close release date, it shouldn't be long before we know more.

If you still want more Kingdom Hearts, Square Enix recently revealed the Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package , a new release that will bundle together almost every part of the Kingdom Hearts saga from the first game all the way up through Kingdom Hearts 3 . It's coming exclusively to PlayStation 4 on March 17 and it's only been announced for release in North America so far – pre-orders are already open at GameStop for $49.99 USD.

We also recently discovered Project Xehanort is the working title for "an all-new Kingdom Hearts experience" hitting iOS and Android mobile devices in the next few months.

Square Enix made the surprise announcement on the all-new Project Xehanort Twitter account. There's also a new hub on the Kingdom Hearts website for the game that asks, "Why did he become the seeker of Darkness?" The new mobile game will presumably explain Xehanort's fall to darkness and transformation into a main antagonist of the Kingdom Hearts series.