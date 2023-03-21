Iron Man gets new armor in June as he crosses over with the X-Men

By George Marston
published

Tony Stark will side with the X-Men over his own company when Stark Unlimited unleashes its own Sentinels

Gerry Duggan is the ongoing writer of both X-Men and Iron Man, and in June, both titles will start to come together for the upcoming 'Fall of X' storyline, which will bring potential ruin and disaster to the mutant nation of Krakoa.

Starting in June 7's X-Men #23 from Duggan and artist Joshua Cassara, who also provides the cover, the X-Men will have to deal with roaming bands of Sentinels souped up with Stark Tech - though Tony Stark himself will be on the X-Men's side to oppose the mutant-hunting killer robots.

Then, on that same day, June 7, Iron Man #7 from Duggan and artist Juan Frigeri with a cover from Kael Ngu will introduce a new Iron Man armor built for the specific purpose of infiltrating Tony's own former company, Stark Unlimited, which is now owned by the villainous Feilong of the anti-mutant group ORCHIS.

And then July 26's Iron Man #8, also from Duggan and Frigeri with a cover from Ngu, will tie into the 2023 edition of Krakoa's annual Hellfire Gala event - which brings all the X-Men to Krakoa, leaving Iron Man to take on the Stark Sentinels all alone.

That Hellfire Gala event also takes place in its own July one-shot, but along with the now annual comic book event, Marvel will host a real world Hellfire Gala for fans and cosplayers at Comic-Con International: San Diego 2023.

The full details of 'Fall of X' have yet to be revealed, but as implied by the name, the story portends dark and tragic times ahead for the next chapter of the saga of Krakoa.

The Sentinels are among the best X-Men villains of all time.

