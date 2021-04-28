iPad Pro deals - save up to $120 on the premium tablet

iPad Pro deals are few and far between, so these offers are worth paying attention to. With certain models tumbling to their lowest price, you can save up to $120 if you act fast. For example, the 256GB iPad Pro 2020 is now $779 instead of $899 at Amazon. You can also save $100 on the 128GB iPad Pro 2020 if you hurry - although it has been ever so slightly cheaper in the past, that's still a massive drop.

While they're still at the pricier end of the spectrum, these iPad Pro deals are definitely worth taking notice of - they get you what is arguably one of the best gaming tablets for a hefty discount, and we've rarely seen better prices (if at all, in some cases).

The tablets mentioned above are not alone when it comes to good iPad Pro deals, though. You can currently pick up the cellular version of the 128GB model for $849 instead of $949 at Amazon, and the larger 12.9-inch version of the 256GB iPad Pro (with wi-fi) is $999 rather than $1,099 on the same site.

Wondering if you should wait for the 2021 iPad Pro instead? Those tablets will be arriving sometime next month, with more advanced features. However, that does mean they'll be more expensive than the cut-price examples listed here. As such, it comes down to what you value more - a lower cost or more advanced tech. Either is a fair call.

iPad Pro deals

11-inch iPad Pro 2020 (128GB, wi-fi) | $799 $699 at Amazon (save $100)

The standard iPad Pro has received a $100 reduction as part of this Amazon sale, and that puts it into a more affordable bracket. Because it's a fantastic device for gaming, movies, browsing, and more, it comes highly recommended at that price.

11-inch iPad Pro 2020 (256GB, wi-fi) | $899 $779 at Amazon (save $120)

How about a $120 discount to kick off your day? This is one of the best iPad Pro deals we've seen in a while, and it offers the lowest ever price for this model. Not a sale to be missed, particularly with that larger 256GB cache of storage.

