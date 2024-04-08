Invincible creator reveals which characters from season 1 are set to make unexpected comebacks in season 3

Invincible season 3 is set to bring back two, "big" characters from the Prime Video series' first season – and Robert Kirkman has already revealed which ones.

On the most recent episode of The Invincible Podcast, which saw co-host Ryan Sidoti explicitly ask the show's creator whether there would be any unexpected comebacks in the third chapter. Kirkman, to everyone's delight, candidly replied: "There are two big ones just off the top of my head."

"I can guess who they are," co-host T.J. DeWeen added, to which Kirkman – who wrote the comic series in which the show is based – surprisingly said: "Guess and I'll tell you if you're right or not."

"Battle Beast," DeWeen said, as Sidoti chimed in with a "Titan" suggestion, too. "That is correct," Kirkman confirmed with a smile, as DeWeen, Sidoti, and their fellow co-hosts Wyatt Layne and Bill Hake cheered. The news was shared more widely by Invincible's Twitter account shortly after.

Make way for the king(s)!👇 pic.twitter.com/Dp5dqF6Uy7April 7, 2024 See more

If you cast your minds back, you'll remember that Titan (voiced by Mahershala Ali) was introduced in season 1's very first episode. After realizing that Machine Head would never let him waive the debt he owed him, he teamed up with Invincible and the Guardians of the Globe to take down the crime boss – only to take over the supervillain's empire himself and fashion it into an organization that helps protect people who are overlooked by superheroes.

To try and stop Invincible and the Guardians from getting to him, Machine Head hired alien Battle Beast, or Thokk as he's sometimes known, to help defend him in season 1 episode 5. During a battle later on, though, Battle Beast (Michael Dorn) quickly grew tired of fighting the "inferior" heroes and promptly left, sparing their lives.

"We want every [season three] episode to feel like it's a finale," Kirkman previously teased of the new batch of episodes. "Season three is an absolutely huge season with so many crazy things that you won't expect. And where we leave things at the end of season three… Oh my god, I cannot wait for people to see that stuff."

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Invincible is streaming now on Prime Video. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond.