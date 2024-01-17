Invincible season 2 part 2 is going to get "weirder and weirder," promises voice actor

Invincible voice actor Fred Tatasciore has teased what's to come in Invisible season 2 part 2, and it seems like we're in for an even wilder ride with the next batch of episodes.

"It's continued on rando stuff, you know what I mean?" Tatasciore told the Traversing the Stars YouTube channel. "All I'm gonna say to you is it gets weirder and weirder and weirder – and fun, in a good way! It's a lot of crazy aliens, I'll say that."

Invincible follows teenager Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), whose seemingly normal life is thrown into disarray when he discovers that his father (JK Simmons) is the most powerful superhero in the world – and when he starts developing powers of his own. The cast also includes Sandra Oh, Andrew Rannells, Walton Goggins, Zazie Beetz, and, of course, Tatasciore, who voices multiple characters in the show, including supervillain Killcannon and the father of Gillian Jacobs' teen superhero Eve.

Season 1 premiered in March 2021 and Invincible season 2 part 1 was first released in November 2023, consisting of four episodes. The second part, with another four new episodes, is coming sometime in 2024, but it doesn't have an exact release date yet.

As well as his roles in Invincible, Tatasciore is also known for his roles in shows like Star Trek: Lower Decks, Robot Chicken, and the MCU's What If…?. He's also voiced Hulk in multiple Marvel projects, including The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes and Avengers Assemble.

While we wait for Invincible season 2 part 2 to arrive on the small screen, check out our guide to the other best shows on Amazon Prime Video that are streaming now.