Someone impressively edited Spider-Man into the Invincible season 2 finale Agent Spider scene

Someone edited Spider-Man into the Invincible season 2 finale – and we can't even tell the difference.

In the season 2 finale, Mark Grayson meets Agent Spider (who has all the classic abilities of Spider-Man but, uh, isn't Spider-Man). Twitter user @Drag0G took part of the Agent Spider fight scene and seamlessly swapped him out with Spider-Man, having created the animation themselves. The result is 12 seconds of re-animated footage that puts Marvel's classic Spidey into the world of Invincible – and we can't stop watching.

An Invincible/Spider-Man crossover has been hotly anticipated (especially given that it happens in the comic), and fans went absolutely nuclear after news that Spectacular Spider-Man's very own Josh Keaton would lend his voice to Invincible season 2 in an undisclosed cameo. The character in question, however, was revealed to be a Spider-Man adjacent character named Agent Spider – which Invincible creator Robert Kirkman said couldn't be those classic red and blue colors as per Amazon's restrictions.

#Invincible #SpiderMan this is the end of this animation. I have a huge respect to the people who made the original animation! again I really appreciate everyone who really like this but it's time for me to go and work on my actual videos, take care of everyone... and thank you pic.twitter.com/ZhcSD3Ko8UApril 7, 2024 See more

"It was just trying to figure out a way to keep that moment somewhat intact from the comics. It seemed like something that would be a fun and surprising way to do it. Amazon legal, painstakingly, was like, 'No, the costume can’t be that color. We gotta get away from this and that,'" Kirkman explained to Variety.

Continued Kirkman: "That said, he’s not playing Spider-Man. That’s Agent Spider. There might be some similarities, but I think Josh’s nuanced performance as Agent Spider is completely different than the way he played Spider-Man in Spectacular Spider-Man. But who knows? My opinion may be somewhat biased."

Invincible seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Prime Video. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond.