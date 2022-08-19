Iron Man relaunches in December with a new creative team but classic armors

Readers have known for a while that the current Iron Man run – penned by Christopher Cantwell and drawn by C Cafu and Angel Unzueta – is coming to a close . Now, Marvel has announced the team that will pick up after them, and the names on it should be familiar to any regular comic reader. Starting with issue #751, otherwise known as Invincible Iron Man #1, Tony Stark's adventures will be written by Gerry Duggan and drawn by Juan Fregeri.

According to the publisher, reflecting on the highs and lows of his 60-year history, Tony Stark will be fighting 'his way out of rock bottom' when a mysterious supervillain puts a hit on him, sending the deadliest assassins in the Marvel Universe after the Golden Avenger. Considering that Tony will start the story with little tech, few friends, and none of his former wealth, 'rock bottom' seems pretty apt.

Marvel promises the new series will dig up some classic armors, while Tony confronts old wounds while overcoming a "devastating defeat at the hands of a Marvel villain who’s been making big waves throughout the Marvel Universe recently."

Invincible Iron Man #1 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"It's my privilege to try and follow Christopher Cantwell and his collaborators' stellar run on Iron Man heading into an anniversary year," says Duggan in Marvel's announcement. "Juan and I are going to introduce a new menace that is gunning for Tony Stark and his greatest creation. We have an epic tale for Stark and plans for old foes, including flashbacks to some of his classic armors. How about a little Silver Centurion for his diamond anniversary? Armor up, you're gonna need it."

Duggan's name has appeared in Marvel Comics like Infinity Wars, Guardians of the Galaxy, Nova, and more. Fregeri's talent also leans cosmic, with titles like Captain Marvel, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Star Wars under his belt. Whether the pair send Tony Stark off-world for his latest saga is yet to be seen, but fans will know in December.