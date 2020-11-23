Intersectional feminist poetry as comics in the new anthology Embodied

Poetry and comics mix in the upcoming Embodied: An Intersectional Feminist Poetry Anthology. Published by A Wave Blue World, Embodied pairs contemporary poets with top Cis-female, trans, and non-binary artists for comic shorts about gender and the body.

"Mystical, rooted, painful, joyous, and ecstatic; visions of the body, our genders, and our very identities from across the spectrum of contemporary poetry come together in this monumental intersectional feminist anthology where verse and comics unite in spectacular new ways," reads the publisher's synopsis.

Here are four pages from the anthology:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marika Cresta/Gab Contreras (A Wave Blue World)) Embodied: An Intersectional Feminist Poetry Anthology preview Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Aysegul Sinav (A Wave Blue World)) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Jen Hickman (A Wave Blue World)) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Morgan Beem (A Wave Blue World))

The artists involved are Weshoyot Alvitre, Lesley Atlansky, Ned Barnett, Morgan Beem, Carola Borelli, Rio Burton, Mia Casesa, Gab Contreras, Marika Cresta, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Ronnie Garcia, Jen Hickman, Liana Kangas, Soo Lee, Jessica Lynn, Alitha Martinez, Hazel Newlevant, Emily Pearson, Kaylee Rowena, Y. Sanders, Ayşegül Sınav, Stelladia, Jude Vignants, Ashley A. Woods, and Sara Woolley.

(Image credit: Claudia Iannicielo (A Wave Blue World))

The poets are Kenzie Allen, Ruth Awad, Rosebud Ben-Oni, Kayleb Rae Candrilli, Kendra DeColo, Shira Dentz, Carolina Ebeid, Jenn Givhan, Caroline Hagood, Laura Hinton, JP Howard, Omotara James, Virginia Konchan, Miller Oberman, Khadijah Queen, Maggie Smith, Diane Suess, Sokunthary Svay, Venus Thrash, Paul Tran, Vanessa Villareal, and Khaty Xiong.

The entire 200-page OGN will be colored by the team of Lesley Atlansky, Gab Contreras, and Kelly Fitzpatrick. Lettering will be done by Cardinal Rae and Saida Temofonte.

Embodied: An Intersectional Feminist Poetry Anthology goes on sale May 5, 2021 in comic stores and online. It will be available in the booktrade market on May 18.

This anthology will be available online the same day it debuts in print.