Read the first six pages of DC's game-changing Infinite Frontier #0

DC kicks off its new 'Infinite Frontier' editorial era in earnest with the 64-page special Infinite Frontier #0 on March 2. But you can read the first six pages right now if you just scroll down a little.

Infinite Frontier #0 variant cover by John Timms (Image credit: DC)

Not just empty preview calories, the fully-lettered pages by writers Joshua Williamson with James Tynion IV and Scott Snyder along with artists John Timms and Alex Sinclair provide a lot of exposition, catching readers up with the status quo of the Omniverse - what's essentially a brand-new DC Universe.

In the pages, Wonder Woman's journey that started on the final pages of January's Dark Nights: Death Metal #7 continues.

Diana meets the Quintessence - a group of six highly-evolved beings including the Greek god Hera, and DC characters Highfather, Ganthet, Phantom Stranger, Spectre, and the Wizard, who watch over all of reality.

But we'll let the pages themselves reveal what they want with Diana.

Infinite Frontier #0 main cover by Dan Jurgens and Mikel Janín (Image credit: DC)

The preview also includes the first page of the Justice League story by the ongoing series' new creative team of writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist David Marquez (check out our new interview with Bendis) along with colorist Tamra Bonvillain and the table of contents for all the stories in the special.

The Wonder Woman thread serves as a framing story for the Justice League and the remainder of the chapters, previewing some of the key story developments happening in high-profile DC series (by their creative teams) beginning with their return in March and subsequent months, and the new order of the DCU in general.

Check out the new lettered preview pages below, followed by previous first look images released by DC:

A brand new addition to the DC Omniverse is the Linearverse, which is a new wrinkle to classic DC continuity. Newsarama explains it all through the link.