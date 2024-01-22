In the same week that their catastrophic MMO's servers shut down, The Day Before CEOs are reportedly starting work on a new game

In the same week that The Day Before 's servers are shut down, reports claim its CEO's are already working on a new game.

As reported by CD-Action , the founders of The Day Before developer Fntastic - brothers Eduard and Aisen Gotovtsev - have reportedly already put plans in place for their next project. The outlet says it has spoken to a former employee of the studio who claims that the company's bosses shared that they were looking for "veterans" to start working on a new mobile game.

According to the source, the kind of mobile game the pair is recruiting for remains under wraps due to the controversy of The Day Before. CD-Action says the Gotovtsevs sent out offers to all employees "as if nothing ever happened," including to those who were fired or left on bad terms.

This isn't the only outlet to report on this other project. The YouTube channel iXBT Games has published a video which not only unpacks the whole The Day Before controversy but also shares quotes from some of the team who worked on it.

The channel also claims Fntastic's Gotovtsev brothers are making a mobile game and that some developers have reportedly decided to join the project despite The Day Before's rocky development and launch.

These reports come the same week that The Day Before's servers are being shut down for good on January 22 - just 45 days after it launched. Not even a week after its release, Fntastic revealed that the game had "failed financially" causing the studio to close down .

Although the game was once Steam's most-wishlisted title, it received a lot of 'overwhelmingly negative' reviews on the digital storefront upon release, with many fans receiving a refund on the game no matter how many hours of playtime they'd already put into it.