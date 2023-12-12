The Day Before publisher offers refunds for everyone regardless of playtime

After The Day Before's developer closed its doors for good, its publisher is now offering refunds for the canceled game.

Yesterday, December 11, developer Fntastic announced it was ceasing work on The Day Before and shutting down just four days after launch. "We don't have the funding to continue the work," the developer wrote, adding that The Day Before "has failed financially," and as a result, the studio would be closing down for good.

Now, publisher Mytona, who was working with Fntastic on The Day Before, is offering refunds via Steam. Alongside the announcement from the developer yesterday, Mytona has apologized for the state of The Day Before and is offering refunds on Steam to anyone who asks for it.

Additionally, Fntastic put out its own statement regarding refunds earlier today, December 12. The studio claims that it received no financial gain at all from The Day Before's launch, but will be working with Mytona and Steam to support those who ask for a refund.

Answer to those who ask for a refund. Mytona and we're currently working with Steam to allow refunds for any player who chooses to request one, regardless of game time. Fntastic received $0 and will receive nothing from The Day Before sales.

The responses, as you can probably imagine, aren't kind. Twitter users are accusing Fntastic of effectively participating in a "scam" over The Day Before's launch, and for its part, the developer has responded to frustrated customers with the simple message of "shit happens."

The Day Before launched last week to overwhelmingly negative Steam reviews. Players discovered that the game wasn't what Fntastic promised at all - there was no online component whatsoever, and the game was rife with glitches and over technical hiccups.

It's since become one of the worst-reviewed Steam games ever, rivalling Overwatch 2 for the amount of dissatisfied players. Our own The Day Before review warned that "it has no redeeming qualities, and under no circumstances should you buy it," with a lack of content and uninspired gameplay loop.

