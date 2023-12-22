Once Steam's most wishlisted game, The Day Before goes offline for good next month after just 45 days

The Day Before will be officially retired, with servers taken offline next year on January 22.

Earlier today, December 22, developer Fntastic announced The Day Before would be going offline for good in precisely one month. Since the developer has "ceased operations," the zombie shooter will therefore be taken offline on January 22, because no one is currently working on it.

The Day Before officially launched earlier this month on December 7 to overwhelmingly negative Steam user reviews. Players discovered that the online component of the supposed MMO was entirely missing, and the gameplay loop just wasn't there in the slightest, leading to some very disappointed and frustrated players.

This prompted developer Fntastic to shut down just four days after launch. The studio said The Day Before had "failed financially," and so it didn't have the funds to continue working on the game, especially in the wake of investor Mytona working with Steam to offer refunds to all players, no questions asked. There simply weren't any devs around to keep the lights on.

Considering all this, the shuttering of The Day Before's servers was something of an inevitability. This comes just one day after we reported that The Day Before Steam keys are being resold for $300, or in some cases even more, for some bizarre reason. Unfortunately, people might have just paid to play a game that literally won't exist in a month from now.

