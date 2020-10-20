Immortal Hulk recruits Declan Shalvey for new Flatline one-shot

A new Marvel villain will be introduced to face down the Immortal Hulk in Flatline

Declan Shalvey has walked through the Green Door - he's writing, drawing, and coloring an Immortal Hulk one-shot titled Flatline.

Scheduled to debut in January 2021, Immortal Hulk: Flatline will pit Bruce Banner/Hulk against a new villain Shalvey created specifically for this story.

"Every morning, Bruce Banner wakes up in a new place. The Hulk is trying to tell him something — but Bruce has had enough of his green-veined alter," reads Marvel's solicitation for the one-shot. "When a new gamma-powered villain shows up in a small New Mexico town, Bruce is forced to confront the source of his anger…and it’s nothing that fans will expect."

This comes as his previously-announced limited series The Punisher vs. Barracuda (written by Ed Brisson) remains on hiatus; it was originally scheduled to debut in April, but was shelved with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"What Al Ewing and Joe Bennett have accomplished with Immortal Hulk is astounding. I love how the book has given the character a new twist that has expanded what can be done with (and said about the) character," Shalvey says. 

"To get to play in this particular sandbox with this one-shot is such a thrill, it's a great challenge as a storyteller, to add to this new mythology as both a writer and artist. Big, Hulk-sized boots to fill, I hope it lives up to the great work already accomplished by the Immortal Hulk team."

The 30-page Immortal Hulk: Flatline #1 one-shot goes on sale in January 2021. Look for Marvel's full January 2021 solicitations later this week on Newsarama.

