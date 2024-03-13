Sydney Sweeney’s new bloody and brutal horror movie gets first reactions, calling it "f***ing wild in all the right ways"

Sydney Sweeney’s new horror movie Immaculate recently had its premiere at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin Texas, and first reactions to the bloody affair are officially in.

Directed by Michael Mohan, the film follows a devoutly religious young woman (Sweeney) who moves to the Italian countryside to join a remote convent, only to find that not everything is as holy as it seems and her idyllic seeming new home harbors sinister secrets and unspeakable horrors.

The first trailer alone set the bar high, as we saw a blood-covered and screaming Sweeney in what looks to be a living nightmare, and judging by first reactions to the film, it seems that it lives up to those expectations.

"Immaculate is a religious experience to watch with a crowd, containing jump scares that had me almost flying out of my seat and violence that had me horrifically glued to the screen. Sydney Sweeney is undefeated. Suffering is enough," said Tyler Doster from Awards Watch.

AMovieGuy’s Leo Brady adds: "Gripping and haunting. Excellent jump scares and an ending that will be talked about for a long long time. It’s fucking wild in all the right ways."

Many Critics have been praising the Euphoria actor's performance, crowning her as the genre’s new final girl. Fangoria’s Jason Kauzlarich puts it: "Hoo boy. Just watched the SXSW premiere of IMMACULATE and Sydney Sweeney is a final girl and scream queen for a new generation. Bloody, intense, and beautifully shot."

"Immaculate is a deeply chilling descent into darkness that soars via its simplicity, deliberate pacing, and a powerhouse lead performance from Sydney Sweeney. She’s a stellar anchor from start to finish," said Collider’s Peri Nemiroff .

Bloody Disgusting’s Frederick Nuti went as far as to say, "Sydney Sweeney gives a performance of her career! A new horror icon has emerged!"

Check out more reactions below.

what makes IMMACULATE stand out is Sydney Sweeney’s performance as Sister Cecilia, evolving from Rosemary to Nola in a finale of feminine rage that i adored ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/rRgdyy6FuMMarch 13, 2024 See more

#Immaculate is the first great horror film of 2024! It draws you in with a nunsploitation premise only to absolutely pull the rug out from under you with a jaw dropper of an ending/reveal that has Sweeney giving her best performance. IMMACULATE is this year’s BARBARIAN pic.twitter.com/kMdxxHZKv7March 13, 2024 See more

The final scene of #Immaculate is utterly insane, and it's also the best work of Sydney Sweeney's young career. Michael Mohan has crafted a religious horror and nunsploitation film that will be remembered. Well done. pic.twitter.com/HQfSN9lkskMarch 13, 2024 See more

it’s no surprise that sydney sweeney DELIVERS in immaculate!! one of my favorite new scream queen performances. the jump scares, atmosphere just added even more tension and this project goes wild with a midnight crowd!! #SXSW pic.twitter.com/SRX19fYu4OMarch 13, 2024 See more

The flick is produced by Sweeney herself under her Fifty-Fifty Films banner. Alongside the Anyone But You star, the cast also includes The White Lotus ’ Simona Tabasco, Money Heist’s Álvaro Morte, Benedetta Porcaroli, and Dora Romano.