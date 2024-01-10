If Square Enix fired him, Final Fantasy 14's Yoshi-P says he'd still play the MMO and just complain to the development team

Final Fantasy 14 director and producer Naoki' Yoshi-P' Yoshida knows exactly what he'd do if he were to be fired from his current position at Square Enix: he'd keep playing the MMO and just complain to the development team about the state of the game.

Yoshida jokes about such a possibility during a roundtable interview at the recent Final Fantasy 14 Fan Festival in Tokyo, as translated by Automaton. He also says he might try to become a contract worker on the game if he no longer worked at Square Enix. A bit more seriously, he discusses what might happen to FF14 in the event of his death.

"It's definitely possible that I might die in the next 20 or 30 years," Yoshida says. "After all, I'm a 'live fast, die young' kind of person. However, even if I were to collapse right here and now, my team would be just fine. There may not be another person who can talk about the expansion for two hours in front of a huge audience at the Tokyo Dome like me, but I have no doubt that my team can deliver the same information and the same amount of excitement."

It certainly seems like Yoshida is in on the MMO for the long haul - after all, he continued to oversee the MMO's development even as he assumed producer duties on Final Fantasy 16. But even with his dedication to the project, it's good to see Yoshi-P able to put his faith in the next generation of MMO developers.

