IDW seeking new managing editor after laying off previous one six months ago

IDW Publishing is seeking a new managing editor, six months after furloughing (and then laying off) the previous managing editor Denton Tipton.

The IDW managing editor position oversees the daily operations of the company's editorial department, and the company is looking for someone with at least five years experience in that area.

Denton Tipton served as IDW's managing editor from December 2019 to May 2020, and had been with the company for 12 years. Since then, Tipton has become a freelance editor including heading up a creator-owned imprint for Heavy Metal titled Magma Comix.

Although IDW's offices are in San Diego, the 'managing editor' position is listed as "Los Angeles-based with occasional travel to the San Diego location required." IDW's sister company IDW Entertainment, which manages its film and TV interests, has offices in LA.

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

IDW has had a tumultuous year in terms of staffing. Tipton was one of several senior-level employees furloughed in April, with several laid off the following month. In July, the company's longtime president/publisher/chief creative officer Chris Ryall exited to launch his own company. IDW's VP of marketing Dirk Wood and event programming & special projects director Alex Cox jumped to Image in August.

In July, IDW promoted from within for a new president, publisher, and general manager, but the newly-named publisher Jud Meyers was placed on administrative leave five days into his new role and eventually terminated. Following that, IDW brought in Disney Publishing Worldwide's executive editor Nachie Marsham to take over as publisher.

Are you or someone you know a good fit to be IDW's next managing editor? If so, jump over to their posting - and stay in touch!

