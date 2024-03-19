A new rom-com loosely inspired by Harry Styles debuts to a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

New rom-com The Idea of You has debuted to rave reviews and currently has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Anne Hathaway plays Solène, a 40-year-old divorced mother from the LA suburbs who strikes up a romance with Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), a 24-year-old British member of the world's biggest boyband, after a chance encounter at Coachella. The movie is based on the novel of the same name by Robinne Lee, with the character of Hayes said to be loosely based on Harry Styles.

The movie, directed by The Big Sick helmer Michael Showalter, currently has a perfect score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes after premiering at SXSW. A hit with critics, AV Club calls the film "a very welcome new piece to the rom-com canon. It’s a warm, approachable movie that you’ll get blissfully lost in."

SlashFilm praises Hathaway and Galitzine's performances "As a duo, they make these characters feel lived in, with inescapable chemistry. This movie works because these two leads are firing on all cylinders."

"The meet-cute seems a little contrived, but the chemistry between Hathaway and Galitzine feels real," Variety agrees, while The Hollywood Reporter writes that "The Idea of You functions best as a carefree treat – a feel-good romantic comedy that delivers some laughs and bursts with the magnetism of its lead. That it manages to wiggle in some lessons about self-discovery is merely a bonus."

The Idea of You will be released on Prime Video on May 2. For more, check out our picks of the best movies on Prime Video that are streaming right now.