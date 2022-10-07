Icon vs. Hardware and an anthology one-shot headline Milestone Comics' 30th anniversary

At its "Jim Lee and Friends" panel at New York Comic Con on Friday, DC announced plans to celebrate Milestone's 30th anniversary in 2023. These include a new limited series starring core Milestone heroes, and a commemorative one-shot featuring tons of prominent creators.

Writers Reggie Hudlin and Leon Chills will team up to script Icon vs. Hardware, a five-issue limited series spinning out of the epilogue of this year's Milestones in History #1 anthology (opens in new tab). Hardware discovers a time machine and attempts to use it to alter the history of the world, which ultimately pits him against Icon in a fight for the future of Dakota.

Icon vs. Hardware #1 will be available February 14, 2023. DC revealed a sneak peek at covers and art from the series, seen below.

Also at the "Jim Lee and Friends" panel, DC announced a Milestone 30th Anniversary Special, which will be an anthology-style one-shot featuring stories from throughout the Dakotaverse It will also be available in February 2023.

The Milestone 30th Anniversary Special will include contributions by Chuck Brown, Stephanie Williams, Yasmin Flores Montanez (from the Milestone Talent Development Program), Denys Cowan, Nikolas Draper-Ivey (co-writer on Static: Shadows of Dakota), and more. The one-shot will feature main cover art by Cowan and a variant cover by Draper-Ivey, which spotlights the story he's writing and drawing for the anthology in which an adult version of Static teams up with Batman Beyond.

You can see the two covers and Draper-Ivey's character designs for adult Virgil Hawkins/Static Beyond and Terry McGinnis/Batman Beyond, below.

Milestone Media was founded in 1993 by the late Dwayne McDuffie, Cowan, Michael Davis, and Derek T. Dingle with the core purpose of presenting stories by and about marginalized people through comics. After years of on-again, off-again publishing, Milestone Media Group returned in 2017.

