I was already excited about this Hello Kitty Animal Crossing game, then I saw Gudetama using bacon as a beach towel

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is an upcoming Animal Crossing-like full of all my favourite Sanrio characters - one of which I'm especially excited to meet.

For those not familiar, Sanrio is the brand responsible for bringing Hello Kitty to life, as well as all her familiar friends including Aggretusko, My Melody, Kerropi, and more. In Hello Kitty Island Adventure , players are given the chance to live their island getaway dreams all over again as they design their own playable character and live a peaceful life amongst Kitty and her friends.

As a fan of both Hello Kitty and Animal Crossing: New Horizons , I am the prime audience for Hello Kitty Island Adventure - so it's safe to say that I was already excited for this game. But then, the tweet featured below alerted me to the fact I'll actually be meeting my favorite Sanrio character of all time in the game, Gudetama the lazy egg.

gudetama at the beach. that is all. pic.twitter.com/ZbTArdvdmIJune 30, 2023 See more

As his name suggests, Gudetama is a very lazy egg who would love nothing more than to just lie on a beach all day until he fried, so seeing him sitting on the beach feels so perfect. The little guy is also appropriately dressed for a trip to the beach with his sunglasses and bacon beach towel. I already can't cope with how cute this game is, and I'm not the only one.

Shortly after Hello Kitty Island Adventure's reveal last week, fans began sharing their excitement for the Apple Arcade exclusive title's release later this month, as well as pointing out that it (coincidentally?) has the same name as the game Butters said he played in an episode of South Park that aired 17 years ago.

HELLO KITTY ISLAND ADVENTURE LOOKS SO CUTE IM DEAD pic.twitter.com/jmpVR3IHwIJune 28, 2023 See more

hello kitty island adventure is in the fascinating position of being forever tied to the south park world of warcraft episode which made up this name as a fictional game in 2006 https://t.co/fyijlPiEdQJune 27, 2023 See more

If you want to get better acquainted with some of the characters you'll be meeting in Hello Kitty Island Adventure ahead of time, you could always check out Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure and Aggretsuko - two charming Netflix animated series based on the Sanrio characters.