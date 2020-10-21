Take a stroll inside Paul Cornell & Sally Cantirino's I Walk With Monsters #1

Vault Comics has released a preview of interior pages from the first issue of Paul Cornell and Sally Cantirino's upcoming creator-owned title I Walk With Monsters, which focuses on a team of monstrous monster hunters, taking down those who prey on the innocent.

"In Jacey's past is the Important Man who took away her brother. Now Jacey has David, who sometimes transforms into a terrifying beast," reads Vault's solicitation for I Walk With Monsters.

"Together, they've found a way to live - and to hunt, sniffing out men who prey on the vulnerable," it continues. "But Jacey and David are about to run into the Important Man again. From Paul Cornell (Wolverine, Doctor Who, Elementary) and Sally Cantirino (Last Song, We Have To Go Back) comes a haunting story about the monsters that walk beside us all, and sometimes lurk within."

Cornell describes I Walk with Monsters as his attempt to do a Stephen King-style horror story about "genuine horrors.

"It's about male violence and cycles of abuse. It’s also a nightmare that's personal for me," states Cornell. "It's about a young woman and a middle-aged man making their way across America, finding and killing men that 'need killing'. She's afraid of the rage inside her. He turns into a beast and does the violence so she doesn't have to. And thus he calms his guilt. And increases it. In flashbacks, we see what was done to her by others. In flashbacks, we see what he did to others."

"I Walk with Monsters is my most personal work," Cornell concludes. "It's taken a lot of digging to finally get here. Though it's a tough journey, I promise that if you get through it there’s light at the end. It's a book I'm incredibly proud of."

Here's a gallery of interior pages by Cantirino and colorist Dearbhla Kelly:

I Walk With Monsters #1 is due out November 25.

