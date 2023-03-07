I think I'm the only person happy about Ellie missing that rabbit in The Last of Us episode 8

A few weeks ago I wrote about how The Last of Us fans were hoping for a very specific scene to return in the HBO show - one I was not prepared to live through again.

Thankfully, we now know that HBO decided to alter the moment in question very slightly for The Last of Us episode 8 , but I seem to be the only person happy about it. You've probably guessed by now that I'm talking about the famous The Last of Us rabbit scene where Ellie goes hunting and ends up abruptly shooting a rabbit with a bow and arrow.

This moment is beloved by fans not because they hate bunnies, but because it went viral a few years ago after a streamer had the shock of their life (embedded below) at the very sudden and brutal death.

Although it's a really small moment in the game/show, if you don't want any spoilers for this week's episode of The Last of Us - we suggest coming back after you've watched it.

Those who have watched The Last of Us episode 8 will already know that the little white rabbit does make an appearance (as soon as it appeared, I was mentally preparing myself) and Ellie does go to shoot it - this time with a gun instead of a bow and arrow - but much to my relief, this time she misses and the rabbit makes a narrow escape. I mean, Ellie does then go on to shoot a deer right after but you can only ask for so much in a post-apocalyptic series.

It seems I'm the only one happy to see the little rabbit scamper off though, as several The Last of Us fans have voiced their disappointment with the changes to the story.

The Last of us didn’t open with a rabbit getting shot. My disappointment is immeasurable and my night is ruinedMarch 6, 2023 See more

where was this scene in the new last of us episode. pic.twitter.com/jV6WaTuI7KMarch 6, 2023 See more

There is some good news though, as The Last of Us episode 8 also features an emotional callback directly from the game, something fans probably weren't expecting to hit so hard the second time around.