I might put this discounted Simpsons arcade machine up instead of a tree this Christmas

Don’t judge me, but I’d rather have an arcade machine taking up space in my living room than a Christmas tree. So, you can imagine I’m pretty stoked about the fact that Amazon has slashed the price of various Arcade1up machines, and I’m specifically hyped about The Simpsons version. I mean, I’d take beating up goons with a vacuum over putting bobbles on an artificial conifer any day, even if placing presents around a cabinet looks a bit daft.

Over at Amazon right now, The Simpsons Arcade1Up arcade machine is down from $699.99 to $399.99 , as it's currently 43% cheaper. The 4-foot reimagined unit even comes with an adjustable stool, so you’ll have somewhere to plank yourself down while using its authentic joystick and buttons.

You could even tease three additional friends by making them stand, as this is a fully-fledged four player machine. Typically, this arcade machine tends to hover around the $500 mark, and while it hasn’t jumped up to full price since 2022, it’s still down to its lowest-ever price.

It’s worth noting that The Simpsons Arcade1Up machine isn’t the only version that’s reduced to an enticing record low, as you’ll actually find a whole range of arcade classics, including a Street Fighter 2 setup for under $300 . However, some models won’t arrive before the 25th of December, so if you too are into the idea of using one instead of a Christmas tree, you’ll obviously have to opt for one that’ll show up before the big day.

That said, retro games are for life, and if you’re into nostalgic hardware, waiting slightly longer to get hold of your favorite game could be worth it. Same goes if you're searching for the best gifts for gamers, as your nerdy loved ones might prefer a different cabinet.

This faithful recreation of the original Simpsons arcade machine is currently down to its lowest price, and it doesn't tend to dip below $500. The complete package includes the machine itself, a matching stool, and a metal poster to hang in your game room. Buy it if: ✅ You want a proper arcade experience

✅ You're putting together a game room Don't buy it if: ❌ You aren't fussed about arcade-style controls

❌ You'd rather find an original machine Price check: Best Buy OOS | Walmart $399.99

Should you buy an Arcade1Up machine?

As far as modern retro recreations go, Arcade1Up machines feel almost like the real thing. If you’re a purist, you’ll likely still prefer using original units armed with a CRT, but there’s something to be said about the high resolution screens used by re-released units. Plus, you’ll typically pay more for an original on the second hand market than you will for one of Arcade1Up’s alternatives, and many surviving options will require at least a little bit of refurbishment.

If it's new features you're looking for, it's worth pointing out this arcade machine has built in Wi-Fi. The reason? Well, you can actually play with others with the same cabinet using remote play.

Of course, you don’t have to go as far as to buy a whole arcade machine to create an at-home amusements center, as peripherals like the Sinden Lightgun can help create an authentic light gun setup in your living space. Alternatively, if you’d prefer something you can slip in your pocket, you’ll want to swing by our Super Pocket review to learn more about our best gaming handheld pick for budget retro games.

