I can't stop thinking about this ridiculously small Asus RTX 4070 mini PC

Compact gaming machines are hardly a new concept, but Asus just announced a NUC mini PC that now lives in my head rent free. The reason? Well, the new system squeezes an RTX 4070 graphics card and an Intel Core Ultra i9 CPU into something that’ll take up the same sort of space as a Nintendo Switch, and that’s a game changer if you’ve got a busy living room setup. 

When it comes to building the best gaming PC, size matters, and specs are naturally tied to case size. That’s not to say you can’t cram powerhouse components into an extremely small footprint, as that’s exactly what rigs like Intel’s NUC (Next Unit of Compute) machines have set out to achieve in the past. Now that the tech giant has tasked other companies with the quest of putting together similar compact gaming machine, my brain is firing off living room ideas all over the place.

Unveiled during CES 2024, the Asus ROG NUC is a 25-litre mini gaming PC that the company claims “will cater to the needs of esports enthusiasts”. That’s a roundabout way of saying its discrete RTX 4070 graphics and Intel Core Ultra i9 processor will help you boost fps to competitive levels, which is impressive given its tiny footprint. Even if you’re not into virtually shooting in a sporting fashion, this dinky rig is going to outpace many chonkier mid-range machines out there in the latest games

If you’re on more of a budget, you’ll be pleased to hear there are lower spec versions of the Asus ROG NUC, with Intel Arc and RTX 4060 options serving as an alternative. Even then, you’ll still end up with a Intel Core Ultra 7 155H chip, 32GB DDR5 RAM – a bananas ensemble that’d end up taking up far more space if I were to attempt a similar build myself. 

And that’s exactly why the Asus ROG NUC is currently occupying my living room endeavours, as the setup feels impossibly small. I was well aware that rigs like this were a possibility, but the company’s whole approach to design and implementation hits pretty hard. I previously used a PS5-sized rig as part of my setup with an RTX 3070 within, but it still felt like it occupied too much space to permanently pitch up.

It’s also worth noting that the ROG NUC uses a tool-less chassis that’ll allegedly enable you to carry out any upgrades within 10 minutes. As someone who’s always looking to refine and improve anything dwelling in my house, this is invaluable, and it has me wondering whether the tiny rig could outlast everything else I currently use Steam on. After all, while I’m a big fan of using the best gaming handheld connected to a dock, mileage with newer games will inevitably decrease month by month, and upgrading means buying an entirely new machine.

Naturally, we'll need to run our own tests to see whether the ROG NUC PC lives up to  my expectations, and Asus hasn't mentioned any word of price yet. Still, it's great to see smaller rigs arrive in a big way, and this system could be the start of something special.

