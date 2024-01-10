Hyperkin is turning my favorite retro console into a handheld, and my backlog is grateful

Looks like the Sega Genesis is ready for a 2024 comeback, as Hyperkin has revealed a new handheld version of the iconic console. Naturally, I’m very hyped, as the 16-bit powerhouse is probably my favorite retro system. Yet, unlike previous iterations of the ‘90s platform, this latest version is a handheld that can run original cartridges, and an included dock grants it Nintendo Switch-esque superpowers.

The best gaming handheld battlefield is already busier than ever, and there are plenty of retro gaming options already clashing it out. That said, I’m a sucker for all things Sega, and even though I have a million ways to play my Genesis (Mega Drive) collection, I’ve got a serious backlog problem when it comes to physical games. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve completed all my childhood favorites multiple times throughout the years, but I’ve obtained several other 16-bit classics and hidden gems too, and I only really get to whittle the pile down when I’m sitting at my original console setup.

That’s where Hyperkin’s latest console comes into play, as the newly announced Retron 95 turns playing physical Genesis games into a portable experience. Highlighted by The Verge, the upcoming handheld looks a lot like a classic 6-button controller with a screen in the middle. That’s a good thing considering Sega’s original attempt to make the Mega Drive portable, the Nomad, was a brick-shaped AA battery guzzler that was anything but ergonomic. Still, even with nearly 30 years between them, both devices share a common noble goal of helping you play physical cartridges on the go.

(Image credit: Hyperkin)

Clearly, The Retron 95 is targeting handheld lovers, wanderers, and those who like to press screens up to their faces in bed alike (I’m certainly in the latter camp). However, the retro console makers have clearly been doing their homework when it comes to the modern portable space, as docking stations are big business.

Just like the best Steam Deck dock and the cradle that comes with the Switch, the new Sega system’s base uses USB-C to link up to a gaming monitor or TV, but also boasts 8-pin controller adapters at the front to keep things extra authentic. I’m a huge fan of this approach, as the all-in-one nature of previous handheld efforts like the SupaBoy Portable always proved slightly off-putting. That’s admittedly a very subjective opinion, but I’ve become very used to hybrid setups that expand ports and functionality with a single connection.

It’s worth noting that the Retron 95 is set to use the same emulation-based approach as the company’s previous systems. Simply put, if you’re looking for next to 100% compatibility and accuracy, you’ll still want to stick with your OG console to divert your attention to FPGA devices that accurately mimic the innards of original systems. Otherwise, you’ll be able to pop in a cartridge to the top of this handheld, temporarily upload its ROM, and jump into pixelated capers like it's 1995. Only this time, Hyperkin says you’ll be able to play for 10 hours on a shiny new IPS display (sorry, Nomad).

We’re still eagerly waiting for Hyperkin Retron 95 price and release date info, but I’m certainly keen to take the new Sega Genesis handheld for a spin when it eventually lands. Until then, you might want to swing by our Atari 2600+ review for a look at a modern VCS that runs original carts. If emulation isn't your jam, and you're a fan of the Turbografx-16, we've also a rundown of the Analogue Duo that may come in handy.

