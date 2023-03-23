Hyenas, Sega, and Creative Assembly's upcoming free-to-play first-person hero shooter, has revealed its latest combatant: Hiro-Ki, a versatile, shapeshifting cosplayer.

As revealed during the Future Games Show Spring Showcase Powered by the Turtle Beach Pro, the game's newest star appears to be a big fan of both Sonic the Hedgehog and disguising himself as other characters in order to get the drop on whoever stands in his way.

Wishlist Hyenas on Steam now (opens in new tab)

Crafted by the team behind the likes of Alien: Isolation and the Total War series, Hyenas marks Creative Assembly's first foray onto new-gen systems, and while it's still without a concrete release date – the game currently boasts an ambiguous "2023" tag at the moment – it's expected to launch on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC.

When it does, it'll come with an array of playable heroes, each with their own skill set and playstyle. To this end, we've already met a handful of the eponymous Hyenas – including gun-toting ballerina Prima, and devastating drag queen Galaxia – and it seems as though Hiro-Ki will enter the fold with equal levels of style and charisma. Said to have been a famous cosplayer on Earth before things went awry in the game's not-too-distant future timeline, Hiro-Ki's speciality is shapeshifting to assume the guise of security guards and fellow fighters – a tried and tested move that gives him an edge in battle.

If you fancy taking Hiro-Ki for a spin, you can do so from this weekend when Hyenas kicks off its biggest alpha test yet – head over to Hyenas' official website (opens in new tab) to sign up for the 10-day test period.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page (opens in new tab).