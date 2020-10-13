Hubie Halloween isn't Adam Sandler's ‘worst movie ever’ despite his threats

"If I don't get it, I'm going to fucking come back and do one again that is so bad on purpose just to make you all pay," Adam Sandler said in the run-up to the Oscar nominations being announced. "That's how I get them."

Sandler was, at the time, on track to be nominated for his astounding role in Uncut Gems, directed by the Safdie brothers. Yet, only a few days later, the nominees were announced and Sandler failed to make the cut. A few months after that and Sandler's first post-Uncut Gems project was announced: Hubie Halloween.

From the trailer alone, many fans believed Sandler to be making good on that promise. Yet, Hubie Halloween's... not that bad. Well, it's not exactly good either: the comedy-horror holds a 51% score on Rotten Tomatoes, which still makes this Sandler's best made-for-Netflix production yet (not including Noah Baumbach's The Meyerowitz Stories, which was not part of Sandler's famous Netflix deal).

The competition was not exactly tough. The Ridiculous 6 (a famous 0% on Rotten Tomatoes), The Do-Over (9%), Sandy Wexler (27%), and Murder Mystery (43%) have all been mocked – and watched – relentlessly.

The reaction to Hubie Halloween has been, as you would expect from the most-watched Netflix movie of the week, mixed. "Why is Hubie Halloween actually soo good?" writes one person on social media, while another adds: "Why did I genuinely enjoy Hubie Halloween?" Conversely, someone writes: "Hubie Halloween was fucking terrible." Read a selection of Tweets below.

why did i genuinely enjoy hubie halloweenOctober 11, 2020

Why is Hubie Halloween actually soo good?!October 11, 2020

Hubie Halloween was fucking terribleOctober 10, 2020

HUBIE HALLOWEEN > MIDSOMMAROctober 12, 2020

Hubie Halloween is legitimately the best movie of the yearOctober 9, 2020

I need to watch uncut gems tonight to redeem Adam Sandler’s dumpster fire that is hubie HalloweenOctober 11, 2020

hubie halloween > uncut gemsOctober 10, 2020

Aye @AdamSandler “Hubie Halloween” was a masterpiece and had a super dope message that a lot of kids and adults of all ages need to see. Good humor. Good laughs. Great substance. Appreciate your craft man. Been rocking since Happy Gilmore. You’re a Legend for sure. God BlessOctober 11, 2020

Hubie Halloween is a work of art. Peak cinema.October 8, 2020

Is Hubie Halloween the "so bad" movie that's made us all pay for the Oscars snub? Turns out, no. Claims that this is "peak cinema" are perhaps a bit much, but Sandler's latest is the best of the worst, and that's more than we can ask for in the dreaded year of 2020.