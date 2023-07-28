Howard the Duck celebrates his 50th birthday this November

2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the debut of Howard the Duck, and Marvel Comics is celebrating the birthday of the foul-mouthed fowl with a one-shot that brings back his fan-favorite modern creative team of writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Joe Quinones along with a whole gang of other creators.

In the one-shot, simply titled Howard the Duck #1, Howard gets a look at some of the various paths his life could have taken courtesy of the Peeper (no word on whether there's any relation to Peepers, one of the weirdest mutants in Marvel lore).

"Howard the Duck’s 50th anniversary one-shot will be a giant-sized spectacle that will reunite writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Joe Quinones, the sensational creative team behind Howard’s smash hit and critically acclaimed 2015 ongoing series," reads Marvel's official announcement.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Meet Howard. He’s a hard-boiled P.I. with problems by the duckload. But a cosmic, all-seeing friend(?) known as the Peeper(!) is giving him a chance to see what his life COULD be! The joys he COULD have! All the ways his life COULD suck way less than it does now! In other words: 'Whaugh If?'" it continues. "This collection of all-new tales will tackle all the different paths Howard could’ve taken during his offbeat adventures, and pose fascinating questions for this furious fowl’s future!"

Along with Zdarksy and Quinones' contributions, Marvel has announced two of the anthology one-shot's stories.

First up, writer Daniel Kibblesmith and artist Annie Wu flashback to the time Howard the Duck ran for president of the United States in the '70s to see what might have happened if he had won. But President Howard will also face an immediate test as Earth is invaded by aliens under his watch.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

In the second announced story, video game designer Merritt K makes her Marvel Comics debut with artist Will Robson in which Howard becomes the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy - a fitting twist on his popular MCU cameos in the Guardians movies.

Marvel also promises more stories to be announced. The Howard the Duck #1 one-shot goes on sale November 29 with a main cover by Ed McGuiness and a variant cover by Ron Lim, both seen here.

