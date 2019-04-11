Quiz: How would YOU die in Game of Thrones?

You could say that death is something of a recurring theme in Game of Thrones. Without spoiling anything, characters come and go like there's no tomorrow in George R.R. Martin's series of fantasy novels, and the same can be said for HBO's televised adaptation, which is about to wrap up very shortly with the release of Game of Thrones season 8.

If you've been keeping up with the show, and ever thought you'd be much better at surviving the battle for the Iron Throne than the rest of these on-screen chumps, now's the chance to finally prove it once and for all with our Game of Thrones quiz.

Using our cutting edge scientific algorithms (and a sprinkling of Valyrian magic), we've calculated the perfect series of questions to determine how you'd die in Game of Thrones, based on your answer to each one. Sure, it's a tad morbid, and there are major spoilers included for those who haven't yet caught up on the show so far, but what better way to prepare for the final season than with a good old exploration of your fictional Thrones death?

Just hit the "Let's Go" button at the top and answer the following 10 questions as best you can, and our quizmaster will let you know how you'd meet your untimely end in Westeros, with all the grisly details included. Pro tip for achieving an honourable exit? Don't try to be the good guy. This is Game of Thrones, after all.

